South Carolina man convicted of strangling a woman he met online in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — A South Carolina man faces up to 40-years behind bars in Harford County, after he allegedly strangled a woman he met online and forced her into giving him money.

Brian Summerson was convicted of first degree assault and robbery, and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13.

The assault took place on January 8, 2021 in Belcamp.

Harford County deputies met the victim at a hospital after she had been strangled by Summerson.

She told police about meeting Summerson online, and how he forced her to transfer money through Cash App.

The victim was able to give detectives Summerson's phone number, which enabled them to track him down.

Turns out Summerson was arrested in Florida for committing a similar crime, in addition to having a federal warrant for an alleged kidnapping in Tennessee.

“This was a horrible crime that has forever changed the victim’s life and I hope this conviction provides some closure for her,” said Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger, Jr. “As this case confirms, we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of justice in Harford County, no matter where the perpetrators are from or where they may go. There is no place other than prison for people who come into our community and commit violent crime.”

The federal case against Summerson is still pending.