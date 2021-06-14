Soup for the Soul gets new home

DUNDALK — A local soup kitchen that has served the community for more than 40 years, has a new home.

There was a ribbon-cutting Saturday for Soup For The Soul's new place on Willow Spring Road.

They were operating out of a church in Dundalk.

But, back in December they found out they had to find a new place to work, because the building was sold.

"Unemployment is getting ready to stop early I hear in July, so I'm sure there's going to be even greater need. So we wanted to get the building open a little bit earlier because we're not exactly sure how it's going to fare here in July."

The new building was bought at an auction.

Work needed to be done and community businesses and volunteers donated time and materials.