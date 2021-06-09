Someone is putting fireworks in mailboxes causing them to explode in Carroll County

FINKSBURG, Md. — The State Fire Marshal is searching for whoever is responsible for a series of recent mailbox explosions in Carroll County.

Sheriff's deputies received the first report on May 28, in the 1900 block of Mill Green Road in Finksburg.

Since then there have been three more incidents.

The latest happened over the weekend on June 5 in the 1200 block of Bollinger Road in Westminster.

Investigators have recovered evidence suggesting that fireworks had been placed in the mailboxes.

The other two explosions happened around Finksburg at homes in the 2000 block of Carrollton Road and 3500 block of Niner Road.

Anyone with information or who had a mailbox explode and did not report it should call the Northeast Regional Arson tip line at 410-386-3050.