Some Maryland venues requiring vaccination proof for entry

BALTIMORE — Keep those vaccination cards close as more and more private business are asking guests to show they're fully vaccinated. This includes some area restaurants and concert halls.

"Everyone that’s coming in is excited," said Executive Chef Zack Mills. "We wanted to to put safety above everything else.

Mills is part owner of True Chesapeake Oyster Company. Located in the new Whitehall Mill complex in Hampden, the restaurant started requiring proof of vaccination from their customers on Wednesday.

"Ultimately, we decided it was the best thing to do for everybody," he said. "Guests are coming in with their hands out with either their phone with a picture of it or there is an app people are using to show that they're vaccinated. Some people showing their physical card. People are raring to go."

Restaurants like True Chesapeake Oyster Company aren't the only establishments asking people to show proof.

Concert venues are also jumping on board.

As we reported last week, Merriweather Post Pavilion started requiring proof as well. I.M.P, which operates the outdoor concert venue will implement stricter rules.

In mid-October, only fully vaccinated people will be able to attend shows at Merriweather, the 9:30 Club and other IMP-owned venues. The new policy takes effect October 17.

"We just want to do everything we can to make it make it as safe environment as possible and make sure that we can stay open," said I.M.P.'s Director of Communications Audrey Fix Schaefer.

Until October, people who have a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before a show will also be allowed in.

Exemptions will be made but only for children younger than 12 and people who have medical reasons to not get vaccinated.

Those implementing these stricter policies told WMAR-2 News it's about safety.