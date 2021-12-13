Some Maryland Post Offices opening Sundays in preparation for holidays

BALTIMORE — Some Maryland Post Offices will extend their Saturday hours and be open Sundays until Christmas.
The following branches will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 4 p.m.
- Baltimore Main Post Office, 900 E Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21233
- Loch Raven Post Office, 808 Gleneagles Court, Baltimore, MD 21286
- Nottingham Post Office, 4990 Mercantile Road, Baltimore, MD 21236
- Parkville Post Office, 8201 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234
- Windsor Mill Post Office, 2513 N Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21244
- Eastport Post Office, 821 Chesapeake Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403
- Easton Main Post Office, 115 E Dover St., Easton, MD 21601
- Salisbury Post Office, 816 E Salisbury Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21801
- Bel Air Post Office, 202 Blum Court, Bel Air, MD 21014
- Cockeysville Post Office, 115 Wright Ave., Cockeysville, MD 21030
- Columbia Post Office, 6801 Oak Hall Lane, Columbia, MD 21045
- Edgewater Post Office, 39 Stepney Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037
- Elkridge Post Office, 6655 Santa Barbara Road, Elkridge, MD 21075
- Ellicott City Post Office, 3375 Ellicott Center Drive, Ellicott, MD 21043
- Glen Burnie Post Office, 7596 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
- Lutherville Post Office, 9603 Deereco Road, Lutherville, MD 21093
- Owings Mills Post Office, 10821 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117
- Pasadena Post Office, 4301 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122
- Westminster Main Post Office, 345 Woodward Road, Westminster, MD 21157
- Frederick Post Office, 201 E Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701
Expanded retail hours come in anticipation of higher delivery demands of the peak holiday season.
Since April, the Postal Service has installed 112 new package sorting machines with the capacity to process 4.5 million additional packages each day.
Some 40,000 seasonal employees have also been hired to help out during the holiday rush.
Have a package you still need to mail before the holiday? Here are the deadlines.
- Dec. 15 Retail Ground Service
- Dec. 17 for First-Class Mail
- Dec. 18 for Priority Mail
- Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express