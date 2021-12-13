Some Maryland Post Offices opening Sundays in preparation for holidays

BALTIMORE — Some Maryland Post Offices will extend their Saturday hours and be open Sundays until Christmas.

The following branches will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 4 p.m.

Baltimore Main Post Office, 900 E Fayette St., Baltimore, MD 21233

Loch Raven Post Office, 808 Gleneagles Court, Baltimore, MD 21286

Nottingham Post Office, 4990 Mercantile Road, Baltimore, MD 21236

Parkville Post Office, 8201 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234

Windsor Mill Post Office, 2513 N Rolling Road, Baltimore, MD 21244

Eastport Post Office, 821 Chesapeake Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403

Easton Main Post Office, 115 E Dover St., Easton, MD 21601

Salisbury Post Office, 816 E Salisbury Parkway, Salisbury, MD 21801

Bel Air Post Office, 202 Blum Court, Bel Air, MD 21014

Cockeysville Post Office, 115 Wright Ave., Cockeysville, MD 21030

Columbia Post Office, 6801 Oak Hall Lane, Columbia, MD 21045

Edgewater Post Office, 39 Stepney Lane, Edgewater, MD 21037

Elkridge Post Office, 6655 Santa Barbara Road, Elkridge, MD 21075

Ellicott City Post Office, 3375 Ellicott Center Drive, Ellicott, MD 21043

Glen Burnie Post Office, 7596 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Lutherville Post Office, 9603 Deereco Road, Lutherville, MD 21093

Owings Mills Post Office, 10821 Red Run Blvd., Owings Mills, MD 21117

Pasadena Post Office, 4301 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122

Westminster Main Post Office, 345 Woodward Road, Westminster, MD 21157

Frederick Post Office, 201 E Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701

Expanded retail hours come in anticipation of higher delivery demands of the peak holiday season.

Since April, the Postal Service has installed 112 new package sorting machines with the capacity to process 4.5 million additional packages each day.

Some 40,000 seasonal employees have also been hired to help out during the holiday rush.

Have a package you still need to mail before the holiday? Here are the deadlines.