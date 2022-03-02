Some Catonsville residents will temporarily be without water Thursday night

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Residents in the Maiden Choice Lane area of Catonsville will temporarily be without water late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Department of Public Works will use the time to repair valves in the area.

Outages can be expected between 10pm and 5am.

About 240 customers will be impacted during that time with 24 hydrants being out of service.

Here's a list of street blocks where water will be turned off.

•600 – 800 Blocks Maiden Choice Lane

•700 Block Wilton Farm Drive

•Unit Block McTavish Avenue

•Unit Block Laurence Brook Road

•Unit Block Whalen park Court

•Unit Block Heather Hill Road

•Unit Block Keen Mill Court

•Unit Block Brucester Bridge Court

•Unit Block Winslow Park Drive

•Unit Block Clinton Hill Court

•Unit Block Casey Court

Homes on Kenwood Avenue between Oglethorpe Road and Maiden Choice Lane will also be affected.