Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Some Catonsville residents will temporarily be without water Thursday night

water faucet
Ray Strickland
More than a dozen people in Essex report their water smells like "gasoline"
water faucet
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:38:53-05

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Residents in the Maiden Choice Lane area of Catonsville will temporarily be without water late Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Department of Public Works will use the time to repair valves in the area.

Outages can be expected between 10pm and 5am. During that time 18

About 240 customers will be impacted during that time with 24 hydrants being out of service.

Here's a list of street blocks where water will be turned off.

•600 – 800 Blocks Maiden Choice Lane

•700 Block Wilton Farm Drive

•Unit Block McTavish Avenue

•Unit Block Laurence Brook Road

•Unit Block Whalen park Court

•Unit Block Heather Hill Road

•Unit Block Keen Mill Court

•Unit Block Brucester Bridge Court

•Unit Block Winslow Park Drive

•Unit Block Clinton Hill Court

•Unit Block Casey Court

Homes on Kenwood Avenue between Oglethorpe Road and Maiden Choice Lane will also be affected.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019