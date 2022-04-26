Watch
Soldier killed, 2 hurt at Washington state training center

Posted at 7:21 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 19:21:44-04

YAKIMA, Wash. — Army officials say a soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports 20-year-old Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a single-vehicle incident.

A news release from the infantry division says Marquez was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.

The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released. The military did not release their names.

