Soccer stars hosting vaccine clinic, shootout for kids

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health is getting creative to reach people who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

“I think this is just a great way to also just get the sport of soccer involved,” said Rachel Campanero, a former national team member.

They have teamed up with local soccer stars, Campanero and William Vanzela, goalkeeper for Baltimore Blast, to host a vaccine clinic and shootout for local youth soccer players.

“We’re just trying to have fun with the kids and if we can put a smile on their faces and have a fun day with them, and if it can have one more kind being healthy getting the shot, that’s what we are looking for,” said Vanzela.

They will have the Pfizer vaccine available for an hour and a half before the soccer shootout begins at 1:30 at Chapelgate Christian Academy in Marriottsville.

“It’s your option. We just wanna say it’s there for you if you want it,” said Campanero.

46 percent of Marylanders ages 12 to 17 have gotten at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine as Maryland goes two days in a row with zero COVID-19 deaths and under 50 new cases.

“I think kids are really struggling to also go back to normalcy, you know school and sports so I guess to have an event like that, it will be a great day for them to kind of look normal again. Maybe it’s the beginning of a normal summer,” said Vanzela.

As another incentive, even just to go play, Baltimore Blast is offering free tickets to anyone who can score against Vanzela.

Those wishing to be vaccinated at the event should register in advance.

