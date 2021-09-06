SOBO works to combat crime with specialized volunteers

BALTIMORE — The Federal Hill Neighborhood Association is putting out the call for specialized volunteers. This comes on the heels of its successful neighborhood camera initiative.

In a social media post, the association said it's looking for volunteers who have skills relating to:

Data Analysis

Facebook API

Google Workspace

Social Media

Social Work

"Friends, if the recent crimes in the community have given you a desire to be engaged, here is an opportunity," wrote Brad O'Brien, FHNA's crime and safety chair. "Some of the most effective efforts currently benefiting our community have grown out of a small solutions-oriented team of neighbors. Now we are looking to expand the circle and looking for people with some specific skills. If you are interested in joining a community-oriented team, seeking to find solutions to everyday issues."

The grassroots effort comes as the area has seen an uptick in crime, from armed robberies to burglaries and auto thefts.

"I totally appreciate that," said Jared Shemonsky. "I think it’s important that everybody steps up and does their fair share, especially those that go the extra step."

"It’s nice to know that the neighborhood is coming together and really looking out for each other and trying to make sure that everybody can be safe," said Erin Chrest.

​For those interested in FHNA's specialized volunteer efforts, you're encouraged to fill out this form here.