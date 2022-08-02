Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend coming to shelves near you

Watch Now
SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend combines the classic chocolate bar’s delicious blend of chocolate, peanut, and caramel flavors to recreate the mouth-watering taste of a SNICKERS® bar and is a delicious addition to ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, pancakes, yogurt and more.
Aug 02, 2022
How do you feel about shaking a little Snickers onto your ice cream, pancakes or milkshake?

It's definitely not Old Bay, but this unusual new seasoning is coming to a supermarket near you this month.

B&G Foods announced yesterday that they're rolling out Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend, after also launching a Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend last year.

The Snickers seasoning "combines the classic chocolate bar’s delicious blend of chocolate, peanut, and caramel flavors to recreate the mouth-watering taste of a SNICKERS® bar and is a delicious addition to ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, pancakes, yogurt and more," said B&G Foods in a press release.

Jordan Greenberg, President of Spices & Seasonings and Executive Vice President of B&G Foods, said in a statement:

"With the introduction of SNICKERS Shakers Seasoning Blend, everyone can now shake the SNICKERS® taste they love onto their favorite snacks and treats."

