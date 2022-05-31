SNAP program to provide benefits to children through the summer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services announced funding commitments that will provide all eligible school-aged children with benefits for June, July, August and December.

The Summer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide support to those families hit hard by inflation.

“Providing this benefit gives critical support to families at a time when inflation is hitting family grocery budgets hard.,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “By giving families extra support during a time when school is out and kids are eating at home more, we’re hoping to make it a little easier to manage this summer."

The program will cover benefits for all 17,771 eligible children between the ages of 5 to 17 years old. It will provide $30 to children in June, July, August and $10 in the month of December.

“If you’re eligible and receiving SNAP, the additional benefits will be automatically loaded onto your EBT card - you don’t need to do anything,” Department of Social Services Director Carnitra White said.