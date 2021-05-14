Smoking and hand santizer ignites car fire leaving man with burns in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A car became engulfed in flames after its driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette.
It happened Thursday evening near the Trader Joe’s and Silver Diner at Federal Plaza on Rockville Pike, in Montgomery County.
Investigators believe embers from the man's cigarette fell into his hands as he was applying sanitizer, causing the fire to ignite.
Officials say the driver was able to escape the burning vehicle, but not before suffering first and second degree burns to his hands and inner thighs.
Meanwhile, the car was destroyed.
