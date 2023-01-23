Smith Island Cake getting historic marker

SMITH ISLAND, Md. — Maryland's state dessert just keeps getting more love.

Smith Island Cake, the multilayer yellow cake with traditionally chocolate frosting, is soon set to get a roadside marker recognizing its place in Maryland history.

The sign marker was part of a grant awarded to Smith Island United by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's "Hungry for History" program.

The Hungry for History grant program "celebrates America’s food history by telling the stories of local and regional food specialties across the United States" and "is designed to commemorate significant food dishes created prior to 1970 and the role they played in defining American culture and forging community identity."

The marker will read "SMITH ISLAND CAKE / PROCLAIMED MARYLAND / STATE DESSERT IN 2008, / THE 8 - 10 LAYER CAKE HAS / BEEN A TRADITION ON THIS / ISLAND SINCE CA. 1900. / WILLIAM G. POMEROY FOUNDATION 2023." It will go up in front of the Smith Island Cultural Center on Caleb Jones Road in Ewell.

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation said the marker is being manufactured now and a date will be announced later for the unveiling.

Smith Island United noted the request for a marker was originally denied until they could prove the authentic food was at least 50 years old. The Beach to Bay Heritage Area helped get the marker by submitting handwritten letters from Smith Island bakers, Mary Ada Marshall and Janice Marshall, showing they baked the cakes with their grandmothers and mothers.

Other markers in the nationwide Hungry for History program have recognized West Virginia's buckwheat cakes, North Carolina's sonker dessert, South Carolina's chicken bog dish, Alabama's chicken brissil, Louisiana's "potlikker" (pot liquor), Buffalo's beef on weck sandwich, Syracuse's salt potatoes, New York State's innovation of barbecued chicken, New York's chocolate jumbles cookies, and the Michigan hot dog from Plattsburgh, N.Y.

