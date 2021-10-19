Smiles from the heart on Kent Island

KENT ISLAND, Md. — Open wide and say FREE! Eastern Shore Dental Care in Chester on Kent Island took the free route this past Saturday morning.

People started lining up before the crack of dawn to wait in line for hours for free dental service.

One woman showed up at 2 a.m. They came for x-rays, cleaning, but there was no pulling of teeth everyone wanted to be here.

Dr. Scott Billings and co-owner Dr. Christopher Murphy say they just wanted to give back. They brought in volunteers to help work the long line, help in the office and even help with language.

This event was not held last year because of COVID. This year almost 300 people had their teeth worked on for absolutely free.