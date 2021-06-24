Small plane goes down in flames by Easton Airport

EASTON, Md. — A small plane caught fire after crashing near Easton Airport Friday.

Maryland State Police say it happened around 11:15am.

For some reason, the Trident Air single-engine plane went down in a field near the airport.

The pilot was able to escape before the plane became engulfed in flames.

Still, the pilot had to be taken to Shock Trauma by helicopter.

There is no word yet on their condition or the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.