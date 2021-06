EDGEWATER, Md. — A small plane crashed as it touched down at a local Maryland airport on Fathers Day afternoon.

It happened just after 12:30pm at Lee Airport in Edgewater.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials say two people were aboard when the single-engine plane landed, and slid off the runway through a fence.

Both people escaped without injuries.

The crash left just a small fuel leak, which was quickly contained.