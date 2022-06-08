Watch
Buffalo Wild Wings in Bel Air briefly evacuated after small fire

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 08, 2022
BEL AIR, Md. — The Buffalo Wild Wings at the Festival in Bel Air was briefly evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the back of the restaurant.

The Maryland State Fire Marsha's Office says the fire was accidental, and caused by someone discarding smoking materials improperly out back.

It took only five minutes for 10 Bel Air volunteer firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The fire caused an estimated $1000 in damage. No one was injured.

The restaurant has since been able to reopen.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci released a statement reminding of the fire dangers posed by improper disposal of smoking materials.

“Many recent fires in the State have been the result of fires around dwellings involving smoldering remains of smoking materials on or near dry vegetation, flower pots and mulch," said Geraci. "Many of these fires have resulted in damage to decks, porches and dwellings."

