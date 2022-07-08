Small business owner not rattled, finds success with 'Kleynimals'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — You cannot rattle this small business.

Kirsten Chapman, from Annapolis, is the owner and creator of Kleynimals. These are stainless steel keys your baby could play with instead of your car keys!

Kirsten got this idea in 2008.

For two years, every second she was awake, she was thinking of these keys. For two years, every second she was asleep, she was worrying about her business.

Then, in 2010, she launched, and her keys started jingling, making her money.

Come to find out, like a few weeks ago, she claims, “My idea was copied, I’m shocked and devastated.”

Kirsten pushes the fact that her Kleynimals are all made in the USA, not China.

“I want to tell my story and I want to share how I am not alone with this," Chapman said. "We small business owners get ripped off all the time and no one bats and eye.”

She goes on to say, “we can’t afford to sue but we can bring attention to this issue. Can’t people just respect our inventions.”