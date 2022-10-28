Slaughter on the water, Tug-Of-War returns

SPA CREEK, Md. — At the crack of noon on the bridge over the Spa Creek, they go toe to toe and nose to nose, the upper nose to Annapolis.

“What happened is that Annapolis Proper shut down the bridge without telling Eastport,” said Patti Slaughter.

All rise, for the Maritime Republic of Eastport. It was way, way, way back in 1998 when there was a meeting of the minds at the local watering hole.

Two beers became 20, and then it was decided the only way to get even to is declare war! Eastport stormed Annapolis City Hall on Monday to declare such a move.

So for the first time in two years, the famous, Tug Of War is back. A rope, 17 hundred feet long and 878 pounds will drape across Spa Creek.

33 men and women will tug until they can’t. Sometimes a heat will end in seconds, but the longest was over two minutes.

“There has been 23 and we’ve won 15 times and the dark side and least port has won seven,” said Slaughter.

Next Saturday, two sides will pull and pull and tug and tug to raise money for seven local charities. If you want to pull, just show up at either Susan B. Campbell Park or Second Street on the Eastport side.

Get ready to tug, to drink, to eat, to sing and dance and bring peace to the water, at least until next year.