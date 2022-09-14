Skippy the llama brutally beaten in Baltimore Co., 3 broken legs

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Farm owner Holly Callahan-Kasmala was in for a devastating surprise when she went to check on her farm Sunday morning.

Callahan-Kasmala lives on a farm four miles away, but when she arrived to her farm with the llamas, she knew something was wrong.

She came to the doorway of a barn and saw that something was wrong with the llama named Skippy.

"Skippy was lying in doorway of the llama barn in a way that didn't look right," said Callahan-Kasmala.

After calling the veterinarian, it was confirmed that Skippy had three broken legs, and two were compound fractures with a bone splintered.

The injuries were so severe they couldn't be repaired, so the llama had to be euthanized.

"There were no other wounds, we looked for evidence of a predator attack. If this had been a bear or a pack of coyote, there at least would have been one bite on his body," said Callahan-Kasmala.

After she realized this attack wasn't from a predator, she came to the terrible conclusion that a person did this.

"I still feel sick about it. It's hard to wrap your brain around it," said Callahan-Kasmala.

Skippy and his brother were the first two llamas on the farm.

They were rescues so they had to be taught how to do everything.

"They're big and strong, but they're gentle creatures. They've been domesticated in South America for 10s of 1000s of years, so they evolved alongside people," said Callahan-Kasmala.

Police have been over the farm multiple times, and at this time they have no suspect, but they've found things of interest.

The Baltimore County Cockeysville precinct are currently investigating this incident.