Six Maryland students to participate in 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee

BALTIMORE — Six Maryland students are set to participate in the 2021 Scripps Spelling Bee.

This year's competition will take place over several weeks with some new changes.

Preliminary, quarterfinal, and semifinal rounds will get started in mid-June.

By June 27, those who earned a spot in the in-person finals will be announced.

One change is that judges will be able to declare a spell-off, where sequestered finalists have a limited amount of time to spell as many words as possible.

Here's a list of spellers representing Maryland.

14-year-old Richard Sowa of Annapolis is an 8th grade student

14-year-old Aurianey Borja of La Plata is an 8th grade student

13-year-old Eshawnee Kotaru of Frederick is a 7th grade student

13-year-old Charan Bala of Columbia is an 8th grade student

13-year-old Charlynne Lowe of Baltimore is an 8th grade student

14-year-old Ananya Gautam of Bethesda is an 8th grade student

They will face off against 203 other spellers from around the country.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee championship will air July 8 on ESPN 2.