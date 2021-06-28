Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six hospitalized after deck collapses during barbecue at Germantown home

items.[0].image.alt
Pete Piringer, MCFRS PIO
Deck collapse
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:15:08-04

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Six people were taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed during a barbecue at a town home in Germantown Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:15pm on Walnut Cove Circle.

The collapse likely occurred as result of too many people being on the deck at the same time, said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Although one person suffered a traumatic injury, none are believed to be life threatening.

All victims were adults, according to Piringer. Three others were evaluated and released on scene.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020