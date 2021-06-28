Six hospitalized after deck collapses during barbecue at Germantown home

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Six people were taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed during a barbecue at a town home in Germantown Sunday evening.

It happened around 9:15pm on Walnut Cove Circle.

The collapse likely occurred as result of too many people being on the deck at the same time, said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Although one person suffered a traumatic injury, none are believed to be life threatening.

All victims were adults, according to Piringer. Three others were evaluated and released on scene.

