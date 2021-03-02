Six Flags America will safely open for longest season in park's history

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America will open for its 22nd season on March 6, which will be the earliest opening and longest season in the park's history.

The 2021 season will offer opportunities for families to get out and make memories together in a safe, outdoor environment. Guests can take on 10 thrilling coasters, two world-class family sections, and, later this season, the region’s largest waterpark, Hurricane Harbor.

Six Flags America will be open every weekend through Memorial Day and will operate daily for Spring Break, which is from March 31 to April 5.

“The thrills are calling and Six Flags America is ready to safely welcome families and friends of all ages,” said Park President Richard Pretlow. “In honor of our longest season, guests can get out and enjoy spring earlier than ever, plus give back to our community with numerous opportunities to donate meals to families throughout the DMV.”

Six Flags America invites guests to Get Out & Give Back as it partners with the Capital Area Food Bank to kick off the new season by collecting non-perishable food items and donations for families in DC, Maryland and Virginia.

Guests who bring at least six items will receive discounted admission to Six Flags America during weekends in March. When guests purchase a Get Out & Give Back online ticket, $1 will be donated to the food bank and can help provide two meals for each ticket sold. Guests may also donate by rounding up their transactions throughout the park and additional limited-time offers will also benefit the food bank.

Six Flags worked in partnership with its epidemiologist consultants to create a safe experience that meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines. Park attendance will be carefully monitored and all Members, Season Pass Holders, and guests with single-day tickets will be required to make a reservation to visit Six Flags America.

In addition to what's above, all team members and all guests, 2 years and up, are required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the park; props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities are cleaned and sanitized regularly; and multiple alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the park for guest and team member usage.

For more information on Six Flags’ comprehensive safety guidelines, click here.