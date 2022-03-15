Six Flags America opens for the start of spring

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America opens this weekend, Saturday, March 19, to commemorate the start of spring.

The theme park is located just outside of the Capital Beltway.

“Our team has worked tirelessly all winter to bring a multi-million dollar list of seen and unseen enhancements for guest enjoyment throughout the park,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “As the region’s most central theme park, we are focused on making the best experience for each guest during every visit."

The park is now open weekends, Saturdays & Sundays, through Memorial Day. It will be open for daily operation during Spring Break, Saturday, April 9 - Monday, April 18.

Six Flags America’s 2022 enhancements include: