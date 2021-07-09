Six Flags America mass vaccination site to close Saturday after nearly 340,000 vaccinations

BOWIE, Md. — Saturday will be the last day of operations at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site in Bowie.

In early February, Six Flags became the first of more than a dozen mass vaccination sites to open across the state and, since then, 339,087 vaccinations have been administered there.

At its peak, the site vaccinated 5,000 people per day.

The closure of the Six Flags site, which also served as one of the first mass testing sites during the pandemic, will mark the end of more than five months of state-run mass vaccination operations. Mass vaccination sites were opened across the state, from Hagerstown to Salisbury, including M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore City, Regency Stadium in Waldorf and Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.

“Ramping up these mass vaccination sites as fast as we did helped us crush the curve one last time, and in the process, these sites became models for other states and countries to follow,” said Governor Hogan.

“Maryland’s mass vaccination sites have been invaluable assets in providing life-saving vaccines in our fight against COVID-19,” said Secretary Dennis R. Schrader of MDH. “The speed in which state agencies coalesced to stand up the 13 sites and the way they were professionally managed and operated helped us efficiently vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Marylanders.”

Maryland has reported more than 6.9 million vaccinations, and 75.3% of adults have received at least one dose. Maryland ranks sixth in the nation with 68.9% of adults fully vaccinated.

The state continues to focus on making vaccines accessible to Marylanders through the No Arm Left Behind initiative, the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force and the GoVax Mobile Summer Tour.