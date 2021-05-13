Six Flags America challenges thrill-seekers to Harley Quinn Spinsanity

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Six Flags America is set to debut its newest thrill-machine, Harley Quinn Spinsanity at the Prince George's County theme park.

Spinning 40 riders at a time, in arcs up to 15 stories tall, and at speeds of 70mph, it's sure to challenge the most die-hard of thrill seekers.

WMAR-2 News got a sneak peak at the new ride which is sure to elicit screams of joy in the brave, and fear in the not-so-brave as it gives riders a sense of weightlessness, airtime, and strong positive G-forces.

Taking residence in the Gotham City section of the park, Six Flags America Director of Marketing Dave Johnson calls Harley Quinn Spinsanity the tallest, fastest, and most-extreme pendulum-style ride in the DMV area.

COVID protocols and guidelines are still in place at the park. "The standard things that we're all kind of used to at this point in time. We are reducing our capacity, so reservations are required before you visit the park," Johnson said.

"We also require mask, at all times while in the park, except while actively eating or drinking. Temperature checks, social distancing, all those types of things that we've all come to expect and work together to get through this," Johnson added.

Six Flags America opens Harley Quinn Spinsanity on Friday, May 14.