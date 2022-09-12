Watch Now
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
NCMEC forensic artists created new age progression photos of what Hanna and Skye may look like today, at age 9 and age 7.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 14:34:19-04

BALTIMORE — Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.

Hanna Lee and Skye Rex, now 9 and 7-years-old, reportedly disappeared with their mother, Lashada Lee, back in March 2020.

The three had been staying in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), John Rex had obtained prior court ordered custody of his two daughters.

When he went to pick the girls up from Lashada, she allegedly had already run away with them.

They haven't been seen since.

On Monday, NCMEC released forensically drawn new age progression photos of what Hanna and Skye may look like today.

NCMEC forensic artists created new age progression photos of what Hanna and Skye may look like today, at age 9 and age 7.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at 1-717-762-2131, or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

To learn more about the case, click here.

