Single vehicle crash in Montgomery County leaves one person dead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Friday.

At 4:27 a.m., officers and Montgomery Fire Rescue officials responded to the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue for the crash.

According to police, a silver 2007 Scion TC with three occupants, was traveling eastbound on Sligo Avenue when it crossed into the median into the westbound lane.

The vehicle overturned and crossed the intersection and struck a pole on the east side of Piney Branch Road.

The driver of the Scion, 22-year-old Darlin Reyes Gomez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two adult male passengers of the Scion were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at (240)773-6620.