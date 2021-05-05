Single mothers awarded cars for Mother’s Day

HALETHORPE, Md. — A local nonprofit organization is helping two local single mothers celebrate Mother’s Day early.

Vehicles for Change has teamed up with Sandy Spring Bank to award two mothers cars.

Shaquette Anderson is a mom of three. She lives in Reisterstown and works in Anne Arundel County as a school bus driver.

Tiesha Thompson is from Columbia. She's a Baltimore City Charter School tutor. For eight years, Thompson has traveled through the Persian Gulf to teach English. She came home in 2020 to raise her 9-month-old son.

"I am just grateful. I'm really grateful,” said Thompson. It's so empowering when you have the opportunity to have something like a car, and I know that it may seem like it’s just a simple thing, but it’s not, it’s really life-changing."

Vehicles for Change and Sandy Spring Bank have been working together for nine years. So far, VFC has awarded cars to 4,000 families in Maryland and Virginia.