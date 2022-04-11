Sine Die Day 2022: what to look out for

ANNAPOLIS, Md (WMAR) — All eyes are on Annapolis today for the last day of the legislative session. Among the things to watch for: a gas tax relief extension and the potential passage of emergency crime bills.

To give drives a break from rising gas prices, lawmakers passed a 30-day tax holiday in March. It saved drivers 36-cents per gallon at the pump, but it is set to expire on Saturday, unless they find a last-minute solution Monday.

A Republican delegate’s amendment to extend the relief by another 45 days failed to pass on Thursday.

Some Democratic lawmakers worry extending it would hurt the state’s transportation fund, which is used to fix roads and bridges.

“I think they need to reconsider the decisions they're making, and also reconsider the effect on families, you know, the ordinary citizens. That's exactly what I think in kind words,” said Baltimorean Evelyn Cavanaugh.

Some wonder if Gov. Larry Hogan will step in to extend the holiday, though he has said he’d like the federal government to offer its own tax break.

What Hogan has been very vocal about is two emergency crime bills that he said would help get shooters and murderers off the streets by increasing accountability and penalties.

The Violent Firearms Offender Act, which has failed before, would toughen penalties for people caught with illegal firearms.

The Judicial Transparency Act would require a state commission to track and publish information on sentences handed down for violent crimes.

Hogan is challenging lawmakers to at least hold votes on these bills so constituents, including crime survivors and victims’ families, can see where the politicians stand.

87 people have been murdered in Baltimore City this year.

It includes a 39-year-old who was shot several times Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Northern Parkway and Narcissus Avenue.

Both chambers convene at noon and work until midnight when the session ends.