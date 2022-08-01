Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sinai Hospital doctor explains why President Biden has COVID again

Sinai Hospital doctor explains why President Biden has COVID again
Posted at 6:44 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 18:44:09-04

BALTIMORE  — President Joe Biden is in isolation again, after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time in as many weeks.

It's a so-called rebound case, after taking the antiviral medication paxlovid.

The president's physician says there's no reason to start treatment again.

Instead, the medical team will closely monitor his health.

"Paxlovid is an excellent drug. It is used to keep people from getting from more severe disease and hospitalizations. So what can happen with paxlovid, is that once you finish it, you can get what they call a rebound COVID. It is not a re-infection. But you technically are contagious if you get that positive test," said

Dr. Lisa Kirkland from Sinai Hospital says about one-percent of the patients who take paxlovid get rebound COVID.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019