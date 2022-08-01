Sinai Hospital doctor explains why President Biden has COVID again

BALTIMORE — President Joe Biden is in isolation again, after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time in as many weeks.

It's a so-called rebound case, after taking the antiviral medication paxlovid.

The president's physician says there's no reason to start treatment again.

Instead, the medical team will closely monitor his health.

"Paxlovid is an excellent drug. It is used to keep people from getting from more severe disease and hospitalizations. So what can happen with paxlovid, is that once you finish it, you can get what they call a rebound COVID. It is not a re-infection. But you technically are contagious if you get that positive test," said

Dr. Lisa Kirkland from Sinai Hospital says about one-percent of the patients who take paxlovid get rebound COVID.