Simmons Memorial Baptist Church host vaccine pop-up shop.

Vaccine Pop-Up Shop held by Simmons Memorial Baptist Church
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jun 27, 2021
BALTIMORE — There are more efforts to get more people vaccinated.

Fells point business owners volunteered their time. Northern Pharmacy provided vaccines, and Simmons Memorial Baptist Church served as the venue for a vaccine pop-up in Baltimore City earlier this afternoon.

"This is an opportunity for people to come together. This is a vaccine pop up in order to get those folks that still haven't gotten the vaccine a chance to walk in, no registration, free of charge, get the vaccine."

In Baltimore City, around 44% of the population is fully vaccinated.

