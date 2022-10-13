Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing elderly woman in Elkridge

Agnes Irene Kress .jpeg
Howard County Police
Posted at 10:58 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 23:27:17-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md.  — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled has Agnes Irene Kress has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Howard County police need the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman from Elkridge.

They've issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Agnes Irene Kress. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at her residence in the 5900 block of Setter Drive.

She left at that time in her vehicle, a 2006 burgundy Kia Sorento with tags MD/753M486, without her cell phone or driver's license.

A family member reported her missing to police around 7 p.m., when she didn't come home.

Police are concerned for her well-being because she has age-related health and memory issues.

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-7, 210 pounds, with light blonde hair.

Anyone who sees her or her vehicle should call 911.

