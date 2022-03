GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old man from Anne Arundel County.

Police say Ladislao Navor Almuete, from Glen Burnie, was last seen wearing a black jacket, white Polo shirt and blue jeans.

He left his home in a white 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Maryland plates 6EF2445.

Almuete is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black/gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 410-222-8610.