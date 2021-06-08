Silver alert issued for 84-year-old Wicomico Co. man

PARSONBURG, Md. — Maryland State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 84-year-old man from Wicomico County.

Russell William Shockley was last seen June 7, by police in Smyrna, Delaware.

His Gulf Stream mobile home had a flat tire and officers and a tow truck driver helped get him on his way.

At the time Shockley said he was on his way back to Parsonsburg.

But he has not been seen since.

Shockley suffers from dementia, and Alzheimer’s, along with other medical complications and may be without his proper medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.