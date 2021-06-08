Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver alert issued for 84-year-old Wicomico Co. man

items.[0].image.alt
MSP
Russell William Shockley<br/>
Russell William Shockley
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 08:50:59-04

PARSONBURG, Md. — Maryland State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 84-year-old man from Wicomico County.

Russell William Shockley was last seen June 7, by police in Smyrna, Delaware.

His Gulf Stream mobile home had a flat tire and officers and a tow truck driver helped get him on his way.

At the time Shockley said he was on his way back to Parsonsburg.

But he has not been seen since.

Shockley suffers from dementia, and Alzheimer’s, along with other medical complications and may be without his proper medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020