Shots fired from car outside Arundel Mills Mall

HANOVER, Md. — A driver was seen firing shots from a sedan outside Arundel Mills Mall early this morning, said Anne Arundel County police.

A witness heard shots coming from a dark sedan in the area of Arundel Way and Arundel Mills Circle at about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 18.

The vehicle made a U-turn and turned right onto Arundel Mills Boulevard; the witness then saw and heard more gunshots from the vehicle as it drove toward Route 295.

No injuries or property damage was reported. Police recovered one shell casing on Arundel Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.