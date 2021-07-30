Shots fired during attempted carjacking in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, md. — One man is recovering after being shot during an attempted carjacking in Glen Burnie.

On Friday morning, around 12:51 a.m., shots were fired in the 200 block of Woodhill Drive and Oak Manor Drive in Glen Burnie.

Police found shell casings in the road. A short time later, police found a man who had been shot in the upper torso. He has non-life threatening injuries. Another man was also located with no reported injuries.

Officers say two unknown suspects approached the victims and tried to take the car. As the victims drove away, shots were fired hitting the car and one of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

If persons with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410- 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.