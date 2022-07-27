Shot fired during assault at Ocean City home on Tuesday

A shot was fired during an assault where one person was pistolwhipped and robbed at an Ocean City home Tuesday night, police reported.

Police originally got a call for a possible shooting at about 9:07 p.m. July 26 in the area of 144th Street.

They found a victim with a head injury, who said he had invited three people to his home.

A fight broke out between the guests, and the victim was struck in the head with a pistol. A shot was also fired inside the unit during the struggle. The suspects stole some of the victim's items before they left.

The victim refused medical treatment, after being seen by EMS.