Shop Small with Stevie: Shananigans Toy Shop

BALTIMORE — A toy shop in Roland Park is full of surprises.

Shananigan's Toy Shop features a wide array of classics to modern gifts.

Photojournalist: Erick Ferris

Flora Stelzer owns the shop. She bought the store about seventeen years ago.

"We’ve got a lot of loyal customers and we want to have new customers," said Stelzer. "So we do what we need to do. Service is it."

The store features such a large selection even Stelzer finds new hidden gems.

Photojournalist Erick Ferris

"I like when adults have time, and I can hear them giggle as they go through the aisles and that’s really fun. There’s an awful lot of things that are still around and then you mix them with the new things," said Stelzer. "There’s no way you could see everything that is in this place on one visit. and then there’s always new."

Shananigan's is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.