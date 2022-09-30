Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shop Small with Stevie: Shananigans Toy Shop

Meteorologist Stevie Daniels highlights a local toy shop featuring classics and modern gifts.
TOY SHOP 1.jpg
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 08:32:38-04

BALTIMORE — A toy shop in Roland Park is full of surprises.

Shananigan's Toy Shop features a wide array of classics to modern gifts.

C3PO.jpg

Flora Stelzer owns the shop. She bought the store about seventeen years ago.

"We’ve got a lot of loyal customers and we want to have new customers," said Stelzer. "So we do what we need to do. Service is it."

The store features such a large selection even Stelzer finds new hidden gems.

CAPTAIN KIRK.jpg

"I like when adults have time, and I can hear them giggle as they go through the aisles and that’s really fun. There’s an awful lot of things that are still around and then you mix them with the new things," said Stelzer. "There’s no way you could see everything that is in this place on one visit. and then there’s always new."

Shananigan's is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019