Shop Small with Stevie: Ruth's Closet

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A local business filled with women's clothes is helping families of victims of domestic and intimate partner violence.

Ruth's Closet is located in Owings Mills. You can find it at the Valley Village Shopping Center off Reisterstown Road.

The boutique features women's clothing and accessories between $10 and $20 and even some high-end items worth a few hundred. The items you see in the storage have been donated. All proceeds benefit the House of Ruth.

"We're welcoming here," Jen Talbert, director of donations with the House of Ruth, said. "We have great staff. We have great volunteers. We're very volunteer run. So, that's a reach into the community and we're all supporters of House of Ruth."

The clothes not in Ruth's Closet go to the House of Ruth's clients in shelters.

If you'd like to visit the shop, it's open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

