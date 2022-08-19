Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shop Small With Stevie: Lavish Furniture

Lavish Furniture is on the first floor of the Kenilworth Mall. When you go inside, you see the love the shop's owner, Latoyia Smith, puts into each piece.
LAVISH 2.PNG
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 08:35:20-04

TOWSON, Md. — A furniture shop at the Shops at Kenilworth features some hidden treasures given new life.

Lavish Furniture is on the first floor of the Kenilworth Mall. When you go inside, you see the love the shop's owner, Latoyia Smith, puts into each piece.

Smith is an antique collector and interior designer who never imagined opening a shop like this. She's a veteran who worked 20 years for several government agencies.

Lavish Furniture opened in June of 2021.

Click here to see more about the shop.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019