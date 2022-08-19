Shop Small With Stevie: Lavish Furniture

TOWSON, Md. — A furniture shop at the Shops at Kenilworth features some hidden treasures given new life.

Lavish Furniture is on the first floor of the Kenilworth Mall. When you go inside, you see the love the shop's owner, Latoyia Smith, puts into each piece.

Smith is an antique collector and interior designer who never imagined opening a shop like this. She's a veteran who worked 20 years for several government agencies.

Lavish Furniture opened in June of 2021.

Click here to see more about the shop.