Multiple schools locked down after shooting in Towson's Loch Raven Village

TOWSON, Md. — A shooting has injured one person in Towson's Loch Raven Village area, confirmed Baltimore County police.

The incident has prompted the lockdown of "a number of schools in the east Towson/west Parkville area," said a Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson, who would not give "an exact count" of schools.

The shooting was reported at about 10:30 a.m., on Glen Keith Boulevard, in a townhouse between Glen Gary Road and the Loch Raven Rec Center.

Police said a male victim has been taken to an area hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for updates.

