Shooting outside of Middle River grocery store leaves juvenile injured

MIDDLE RIVER — A juvenile was shot outside of a grocery store in Middle River Sunday afternoon said Baltimore County Police.

At approximately 4:15p.m., officers responded to the grocery store for a reported assault with a handgun.

According to police, the shooting took place outside of the Geresbeck's Food Market located at 2109 Eastern Boulevard.

A juvenile has been transported to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

There is no suspect info at this time and the juveniles age has not been released.

