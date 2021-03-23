FREDERICK — A shooting incident led to six schools being put on lock out in Frederick.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 5700 block of Charstone Court in the Farmbrook Community of Ballenger Creek for reports of shots fired.

After arriving and securing the scene, deputies were able to arrest three suspects.

Deputies say there were no injuries from the shots fired but there is possible property damage. The Frederick Police Department is assisting with the crime scene investigation.

As the deputies were searching for the two suspects, six local schools were put on lock out.

Those schools include Ballenger Creek Elementary and Middle, Crestwood Middle, Orchard Grove Elementary, Tuscarora Elementary and Tuscarora High School. The lock out started at 12:33 p.m. and ended at 1:02 p.m, a 29-minute period of time.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case # 21-026236.