Shooting in Prince George's County leaves one dead

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — The Homicide Unit in Prince George's County is working to identify and arrest suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on Wednesday night in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road for the report of a shooting in a parking lot. Police were able to locate evidence of a shooting but no victim was found.

Moments later, officers were notified of a shooting victim nearby in the 5900 Block of Marlboro Pike. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Lomax McIntyre.

According to police, the victim was shot at the Walker Mill Road scene and drove away seeking help.

A motive has not yet been determined.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.