PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY — Prince George's County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at a strip mall on Wednesday evening.

Detectives arrived at the 2300 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills for the call.

According to police, suspect(s) in a vehicle shot at a group at the mall.

Three teenagers and one adult were struck by gunfire, they all suffered non life-threatening wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-866-411-TIPS.