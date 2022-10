ODENTON, Md. — A new donut shop is opening in Anne Arundel County.

Shipley Do-Nuts is coming to Odenton. This will be their first location in the Mid-Atlantic. currently, they have over 300 locations located in the South.

The new location will be on 1099 Annapolis Road. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. They have over 60 flavors, daily freshly made donuts.

If you'd like to get a head start on the flavors you want to buy, click here.

It's not clear when the shop will officially open.