Sheriff's office seek help in locating a vehicle involved in hit and run

CARROLL COUNTY — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run.

On Saturday, September 17, deputies were dispatched to the area of Trevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Despite all attempts at life-saving care, the victim had succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Sheriff's office, the involved suspect vehicle fled the scene of the collision northbound towards Taneytown.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2019-2921 Chevrolet Traverse that is dark burgundy metallic in color, known as "Edible Berries Metallic".

The suspect vehicle will have damage on its front driver's side and near the fender.

The damage also includes a missing drivers side mirror, as well as the front drivers side wheel well arch trim which is black in color.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing to investigate.

