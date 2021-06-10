Sheriff: Wednesday night murder in Edgewood not believed to be random

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Edgewood Road around 11:45pm.

Jamil Christopher Stewart was found laying in a grassy area with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He later died at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Detectives do not believe the murder was random, although no information on a potential motive or suspect was released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at 443-409-3546 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

You could be eligible for a $2000 reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.