Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff: Wednesday night murder in Edgewood not believed to be random

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
harford county sheriff.jpeg
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 11:17:44-04

EDGEWOOD, Md. — The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 20-year-old man, Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to the 6200 block of Edgewood Road around 11:45pm.

Jamil Christopher Stewart was found laying in a grassy area with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He later died at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Detectives do not believe the murder was random, although no information on a potential motive or suspect was released.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call investigators at 443-409-3546 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

You could be eligible for a $2000 reward if your information leads to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020