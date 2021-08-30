Sheriff: Walkersville man strangled woman before abducting her infant son

WALKERSVILLE, Md. — A Walkersville man is in custody after allegedly strangling a woman and abducting her year-old son.

It all started August 28 around 9:40pm, when Frederick County Sheriff's deputies received a domestic violence call in the 6100 block of Murray Terrace Drive.

A 22-year-old woman accused Junior Anthony Francis, 39, of assaulting her before taking off with the infant.

Police say the victim had been strangled and suffered multiple other injuries to her body. She was examined at an area hospital.

Within an hour investigators tracked Francis' phone to Gaithersburg, where they took him into custody and rescued the child unharmed.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Francis is not the father of the child.

He now faces several charges including assault and child abduction.